Manchester United star Paul Pogba increasingly tipped for transfer to Champions League giants as odds tumble

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being increasingly tipped to leave the club for a summer transfer to Real Madrid as bookies update their odds.

Ladbrokes have been in touch with CaughtOffside to reveal that Pogba is now odds-on to join Real Madrid before next season, with 8/11 now his price on a move to the Bernabeu.

This is down from 11/10 a few days ago, though since then Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has publicly admitted that his client wants to leave Old Trafford.

Raiola was quoted by the Times as saying the France international is in the process of getting an exit from MUFC after making his feelings clear to the club.

It now seems only a matter of time before Pogba moves on, though it’s not yet become clear who the front-runner for the 26-year-old’s signature is.

The main names that seem to be cropping up again and again are Real Madrid and Juventus, so Ladbrokes have provided odds on those moves.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been especially busy in the transfer market up to this point, but the odds suggest he’ll have plenty of money to play with if Pogba swaps Manchester for Madrid.”

Paul Pogba club after this summer

Real Madrid – 8/11

Juventus – 11/4