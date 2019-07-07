Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops transfer hint as he discusses Manchester United’s pre-season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he’ll look to bring in more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have brought in two new players so far, signing exciting youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Many Man Utd fans will be hoping for more, however, with the club surely needing some more established names to come in as well after the team finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

United continue to be linked with Harry Maguire by the Sun, and with Sean Longstaff by Sky Sports, and both would make sense as fitting in with the kind of player Solskjaer seems to be pursuing.

Still, the Norwegian tactician did not name any names in his interview with the club’s official site, simply saying he expected there could yet be more business done before the transfer deadline.

“Well, it’s a long-term and it’s a short-term project,” he said. “You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well, of course.

“I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two. Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel [Glazer] and Ed [Woodward] and all the recruitment people, and analysis people.

“I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far. I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.”