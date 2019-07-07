Manchester United’s chances of pulling off the signing of one of Europe’s most in-demands stars have been boosted following reports that the ace expects a move to Old Trafford.

According to The Sun via Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is remaining “calm” about his transfer situation amid interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

United look set to be in pole position for the midfielder’s signing, the report highlights that the Red Devils are yet to make an offer to Sporting, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are in the process of “formulating a proposal” to put forward to the Portuguese giants.

It will take some bid for the Primeira Liga to part with their prized asset, according to the report the side are set to demand £70m for the star’s services.

According to the Express last week, the star is a target for Liverpool and the Reds reportedly made a bid to sign the talented midfielder. United would be dealing a major blow to their rivals if they can secure Fernandes’ signing.

Fernandes was phenomenal for Sporting last season, the Portugal international scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists to his teammates in 53 appearances across all competitions. The star was remarkable for the Portuguese giants.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands at Old Trafford this summer and the Norwegian would be bagging himself a quality players for the years to come in Fernandes.

Considering the uncertainty regarding Paul Pogba’s future at United, a swoop for the Portuguese star would be a smart move by the Red Devils. Even if the Frenchman pours cold water over transfer rumours, the Manchester outfit are in desperate need of bolstering their midfield ranks.

The Premier League giants have lost fan favourite Ander Herrera this summer, Serbian star Nemanja Matic was shaky last season and marquee signing Fred has spectacularly failed to live up to expectations since his big-money move to Old Trafford last summer.

Fernandes could come in and immediately become a crucial player for Solskjaer’s side.