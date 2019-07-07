Manchester United ready to offer £30M to seal transfer of potential Paul Pogba replacement

Man United are reportedly ready to submit an offer of £30M to Newcastle United for midfielder Sean Longstaff, a player that could end up replacing Paul Pogba.

Longstaff only made his Premier League debut for Newcastle last season, with the youngster going on to play a total of 13 times for the club’s first team.

And despite only having a few chances to prove his worth for the Magpies last year, it seems like the player has already caught the eye of one of the world’s biggest clubs in the form of Man United.

According to the Times, United are ready to hand over £30M to Newcastle in return for Longstaff’s services, with the Red Devils wanting the player in to replace Paul Pogba, who is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer as per another Times report.

United getting rid of Pogba and replacing him with Longstaff would not a good move from the club, as they’d be downgrading their options in the middle of the park massively.

Pogba is one of the best midfielders on the planet, and bagged 16 goals and 11 assists for the club last season, something that proved just how valuable he is to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Longstaff definitely has a lot of potential in his locker, and £30M seems like a fair price to pay for him, however if United are serious about finding a like-for-like replacement for Pogba, they should probably start looking elsewhere.