Manchester United TURN DOWN chance to swap key Red Devils ace for £89M superstar

Man United are said to have turned down the chance to swap striker Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi.

Lukaku struggled to maintain consistent goal scoring form last year, as he failed to help the Red Devils qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Belgian international only managed to bag 15 goals and four assists in all competitions, a record that simply isn’t good enough for a side as big as Man United.

However despite this, it seems like the club aren’t keen on swapping him for Icardi, especially if this report from Football Italia is anything to go off.

As per the report, which is re-reporting an article from La Repubblica, United have rejected Inter’s offer of swapping Lukaku for either Icardi or Radja Nainggolan as they aren’t interested in either of the stars.

Icardi is one of the best strikers on the planet, and has shown during his time with Inter that he has what it takes to play for a club like United.

Albeit Icardi only managed to bag 11 league goals last season, it was the first time he’s bagged less than 16 Serie A goals since the 2013/14 campaign, something that shows just how consistent the Argentine is at finding the back of the net.

Don Balon have noted recently that Inter are after around €100M (£89M) for Icardi, however it doesn’t seem like this information will matter to United, as they aren’t interested in bringing the South American to the club this summer at all.