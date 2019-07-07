Video: Mario Balotelli involved in one of his most bizarre stunts yet

Mario Balotelli has uploaded a video on Instagram of a bar owner driving a Vespa scooter into the sea.

According to the Daily Star, the Marseille striker paid the guy around £1,800 to do it, so fair enough, we’d probably have accepted that offer too.

Remarkably, the report claims the bike still worked afterwards, which seems a minor miracle.

Balotelli, formerly of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan, has been involved in a series of bizarre and hilarious off-the-pitch incidents in his time, but this is up there with his wackiest!