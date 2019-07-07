Tanguy Ndombele explains reason for choosing Tottenham transfer over Manchester United and others

Tottenham have sealed arguably the signing of the summer so far with their recent move for Tanguy Ndombele, who joined from Lyon.

The France international was an immense performer for Lyon in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, and looks like he’ll be a great fit in the Premier League.

Before winding up at Spurs, Ndombele had been linked by the Daily Mirror with Manchester United as well.

There’s no doubt the Red Devils could have done with quality like that in midfield, but Ndombele has explained why he decided on a transfer to Tottenham instead of other offers.

Speaking to L’Equipe, who reference links with United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, the 22-year-old singled out Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino as one big reason he was attracted to the move to north London.

“I think that it is a very good choice. What guided me was the Premier League, the top four in England, with a very good manager, who is going to help me to take steps forward,” he said.

“I had come to a turning point in my life. You weigh up the pros and cons. And then you decide.

“Aside from football, as a man, it is better for me to go to London, it will allow me to discover a new country, a new culture of football. I am going to come out of my cocoon.

“When I look at Tottenham, I see a big European club. It is another dimension. To go to the next level, it was the best choice.

“Tottenham have one of the best managers in the world. The fact that he wants you, it makes you want to come work with him. He was the one who shifted my decision.”

Tottenham are certainly a club on the up after reaching the Champions League final last season after years of very promising work by Pochettino.