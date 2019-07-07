Pogba to Real Madrid, €60m replacement to Man United: Predicting the top 10 unresolved transfer sagas of the summer, including Zaha-Arsenal, Neymar and more

We’ve seen some big-name transfers already this summer as the likes of Eden Hazard, Tanguy Ndombele, Adrien Rabiot and numerous others have had their futures resolved.

But there are still many stories and sagas that remain up in the air – some perhaps nearing a conclusion, and some not.

So, we’re going to stick our necks on the line and attempt to predict some outcomes here as we look at ten of the main players still being linked with moves.

Here’s our ten, with predictions – let us know if you agree or disagree…

1) Paul Pogba

Let’s start with what could be the biggest name to depart the Premier League this summer as Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s future remains in doubt.

The Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola has been quoted by the Times as admitting that his client is seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer and that that process has begun.

The two names that keep cropping up – Real Madrid and Juventus, but we’re increasingly sure if he goes anywhere it’ll be the Bernabeu.

Telefoot claim the player himself favours a new challenge at Real instead of a return to his former club, while it’s also worth noting that with Juve signing two midfielders in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer, there is surely no need to go and splash the cash on Pogba.

2) Romelu Lukaku

A move to Inter Milan has looked on the cards for some time now for Romelu Lukaku, another big name who could be leaving United this summer.

And despite some talk of interest from Juventus, Calciomercato claim the Belgium international would still prefer to join Inter.

This makes sense due to the Antonio Conte connection, with the former Chelsea manager looking ideal for his style of play and perhaps more likely to use him week in, week out.

3) Matthijs de Ligt

Despite Juventus looking the clear favourites for Matthijs de Ligt for some time, recent reports suggest this saga could yet take another twist.

According to Sport, the Italian giants now fear Barcelona could hijack the move late on – and in fairness, the move to the Nou Camp always seemed the most logical next step for the young Dutchman.

This is a tough call, but given how long it’s taken for Juve to get this over the line, it does seem like there’s got to be a chance for someone else to swoop, and Barcelona would surely love to have him come in alongside old Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

4) Harry Maguire

With United perhaps set to bag potentially a huge sum of money from the sales of Pogba and Lukaku, that should mean they can eventually afford to land Harry Maguire.

A swap deal has been rejected as Leicester hold out for £85m for their star centre-back, according to the Sun, and we think MUFC will eventually come up with the cash.

Why? They need a centre-back and are running out of options. They’ll be well aware of the success of their rivals Liverpool since they splashed out on Virgil van Dijk, and will likely feel Maguire could have a similar impact at Old Trafford.

Whatever the price, this deal looks a must for the Red Devils.