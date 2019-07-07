Real Madrid willing to loan talented star to Liverpool as part of transfer offer for key Reds ace

Real Madrid are said to be willing to loan Vinicius Jr to Liverpool for two years as part of their offer for Senegalese winger Sadio Mane.

Mane had the best season of his career to date last year, as the former Southampton man bagged a total of 26 goals and five assists in all competitions.

Mane’s performances also helped Liverpool win their sixth European Cup, as well as aiding the club in their pursuit of their first ever Premier League, however the Reds fell agonisingly short in that department.

Following this, Mane’s form seems to have caught the eye of Spanish giants Real Madrid, with Don Balon stating that Los Blancos are keen on signing the Reds winger this summer.

The report also notes that the club could even include Vinicius Jr in a deal for Mane, with Real willing to loan him to the Reds for the next two years.

Mane’s displays last season showed that, on his day, he is Liverpool’s most important and effective player, thus we think they’d be mad to let him leave any time soon.

Whilst Vinicius Jr is still one of the most talented youngster’s in the world, Don Balon’s report states that Liverpool won’t have an option to make the Brazilian’s loan move permanent is he does join, something that means signing him won’t be much long-term use for the club.

Will Real end up including the loan of Vinicius in a deal for Mane? Only time will tell…