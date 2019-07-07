Chelsea ace eyed to replace recent Manchester United signing

Chelsea starlet Reece James is reportedly being eyed up for either a loan or a permanent transfer by Crystal Palace this summer.

This follows the Eagles recently losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, with a replacement surely needed at Selhurst Park.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will let a promising young player go, especially while they’re under a transfer ban, but James is linked as a player Palace could pursue in a report by the Sun.

James shone on loan at Wigan last season and seems a player the Blues might want to keep around for the time being, even though there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to make the step up for them right now.

A loan to a Premier League club next might well be the best thing for the 19-year-old’s development, but the Sun claim Chelsea will wait to hear about possibly having their transfer ban lifted before deciding on letting him go.

CFC fans will surely hope to see more of James and other academy players in action soon at Stamford Bridge under new manager Frank Lampard.