Wayne Rooney gives transfer advice to Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has offered some words of wisdom to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho with regards to a transfer.

The England international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times, having left Manchester City for the Bundesliga to kick-start his career.

It’s worked a treat for Sancho, and this has led to speculation that Man Utd could be in for him, with Forbes recently claiming the sale of Paul Pogba could give the club the funds to revive their long-standing interest in a deal.

Rooney, however, has suggested the 19-year-old should not rush into a big move back to the Premier League as it could hurt his development.

The former England captain says it’s important for Sancho at this age to keep on playing regularly, and warned him he might just find himself on the bench if he made the move back to the Premier League.

“Jadon has to ask himself whether he would get the playing time he gets in Dortmund when he moves to England, or would he just sit on the bench?” Rooney told Bild.

“Playing time is so important for a young player, so if he gets the most playing time in Dortmund, he should stay.”

MUFC fans won’t thank their former player for these comments if it hurts their club’s chances of signing Sancho any time soon!