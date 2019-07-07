Arsenal have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of one of their primary transfer targets, according to reports, these European giants are lining up a bid for this star.

According to The Times, Italian giants Napoli are preparing a bid for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, it’s understood that Carlo Ancelotti’s side could make a bid for the 22-year-old as soon as next week.

Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be a massive admirer of the Hoops star, the Azzuri are plotting a move for the Scotland international as soon as the sale of left-back Mario Rui is complete.

Rui has been deemed surplus to requirements and the Portugal international has attracted the interest of AC Milan, Roma, Torino and Benfica.

Celtic have already prepared for a future without the talented youngster, the Scottish champions confirmed the signing of his expected replacement, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo last week for a fee reported to be £3m by BBC Sport.

The report states that the Gunners have already had a £15m bid rejected for the ace, it’s understood that the north London club are lining up an improved bid of £22m for the defender. A bidding war could start between the two giants, who will meet Celtic’s reported £25m price tag first?

Tierney has established himself as one of the best talents in his position in recent years, it’s not surprising to see two big clubs in Arsenal and Napoli eyeing the star’s signature considering his impressive level of experience for his age. The 22-year-old has made 167 appearances for Celtic – including 41 in Europe.

News that Napoli are lining up a bid for the Scotland international should encourage the Gunners to step up their efforts to lure the ace to the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery is desperately in need of bolstering his defence this summer, the Spaniard seriously needs to sort out the Gunners’ situation at left-back. Nacho Monreal’s future in north London is up in the air and Sead Kolasinac was underwhelming for Arsenal last season.

Who will win the race for Tierney?