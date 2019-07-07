One of Real Madrid’s highest-profile stars may have shocked fans, it’s understood that the superstar is eyeing a move to one of Los Blancos’ biggest rivals.

According to Spanish publication AS via Colombian radio journalist Gol Caracol, Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez has put a move to Italian giants Napoli on hold as he is interested in a move to Los Blancos’ cross-town rivals – Atletico Madrid.

It’s understood that the Colombian star is waiting to see if Diego Simeone’s side make a concrete offer to secure his signing before making a final decision on a potential reunion with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

Rodriguez is out of favour with Los Blancos Zidane Zidane and the Spanish giants’ massive summer spending spree has left with them the need to balance their books, with Zidane’s rebuild in full swing – it looks as though Rodriguez’s time at the Bernabeu is over.

The report states that Madrid are hoping to cash in on the star for around €45m, given the fact that Atleti have lost several crucial first-team stars this summer and the uncertainty regarding Antoine Griezmann’s future; Diego Simeone will be looking for a superstar to lead his team next season.

Rodriguez has endured a difficult few seasons, things haven’t really gone to plan for the playmaker since his heroics with Colombia at the 2014 World Cup – but at 27 years of age, the star has plenty of time to get his career back on track and Atletico could be the perfect team for him to establish himself as one of the world’s best once more.