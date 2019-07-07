Arsenal told what they must do to finally complete major transfer

Kieran Tierney’s time in Scotland with boyhood club Celtic looks to be nearing its conclusion with his agent confessing in an interview on Saturday that “he could be on his way” as long as his asking price is met, the Daily Record reports.

The 22-year old left-back is mentioned in the piece as being a target for Arsenal with neither Sead Kolasinac or Nacho Monreal making the position their own in recent seasons.

Tierney’s agent, Allan Preston, spoke with BBC Sportsound and said: “It is all down to Celtic – if they get a price that they believe is the correct value for Kieran Tierney he could possibly be on his way.

“No one has hit that price yet.”

This comes after Celtic previously rejected a £15m bid from the Gunners, seeking a fee closer to £25m. Preston would also go on to claim: “Will there be a time for Kieran Tierney to go? I think that there will be.

““If it’s just now it will be up to the clubs involved – Arsenal, Napoli or whoever – to then put the money on the table and make Celtic think about this.”

Arsenal will face tough competition for Tierney’s signature with Serie A’s Napoli also circling around the Scotland star. The Neapolitans are keeping an eye on Tierney in the event of Mario Rui leaving the club for either Benfica or Torino, according to the Sunday Post.

Tierney is one of the finest young full-backs in Europe and makes sense as a target for Unai Emery, who could do with an upgrade on Kolasinac, while Monreal is ageing and has largely moved from left-back to centre-back in recent times.

Arsenal were far from good enough defensively last season as they shipped 51 goals to finish outside the top four, so fans would hope the addition of Tierney could play a part in strengthening that area of their squad.