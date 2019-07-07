Tottenham in pole position to beat Manchester United to transfer investment worth a total of £100million

Tottenham are reportedly in the driving seat to beat Manchester United and Atletico Madrid to the transfer of Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs are set to offer around £60million to Betis in a transfer fee, with the player then set to cost the club close to an extra £40m over the course of a five-year contract, according to Football Insider.

Lo Celso looks a player who’d be a superb fit for either Tottenham or Man Utd, having shown plenty of potential in his short career so far, particularly last season in La Liga.

This rumour comes as Tottenham look at real risk of losing star playmaker Christian Eriksen as he wants out of the club as his contract enters its final year, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lo Celso could be an ideal like-for-like replacement in that creative midfield role, though he’d also be an important addition for United.

The Argentina international could prove an ideal long-term successor to Juan Mata, who has looked past his peak for some time now.

This clearly looks a potentially expensive deal for both clubs, but it could be worth it for a 23-year-old talent with his best years ahead of him.