Former Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov tried his hand at the viral ‘bottle cap challenge’ which has taken over the internet over the past week.

The challenge involves someone attempting to remove the cap or lid of a bottle by kicking it.

Some of football’s biggest stars have tried their hand at the challenge, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba took the challenge to a new level. Check it out here.

Berbatov decided to have a go at the challenge and the Bulgarian legend certainly pleased fans with his attempt, the forward added his own style touch to the challenge, see for yourself below:

? Dimitar Berbatov gives the #BottleCapChallenge a go and what a stunning finish this is… ? berbo9 pic.twitter.com/gpB88ruWK6 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 6, 2019

It’s only right that Berbatov managed to showcase his exquisite first touch during the challenge; this was one the star’s best skills during his illustrious career.

At 38 years old it looks as though that first-touch is as soft as ever.