Gremio star Everton has fired Brazil into the lead vs Peru in the Copa America final, the winger hit the back of the net after some brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus picked up the ball on the right-wing and used an excellent piece of skill to beat his man and create enough space to fire a cross into the box.

23-year-old winger Gremio was completely open in the box and fired the ball into the back of the net.

The star’s strike also puts him in line to win the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Check out Everton’s opener below:

Everton puts Brazil ahead. Brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/90cGTyDZYf — Steven (@SanPenguinYo) July 7, 2019

Everton has been sensational for Brazil during this summer’s Copa America, after the Gremio star’s crucial opener this evening, there’s no doubt that some of the world’s biggest clubs will be keeping tabs on the attacker.