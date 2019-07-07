Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus was left distraught following his sending off for Brazil in their Copa America final clash against Peru this evening.

In the 70th minute of Brazil’s Copa America final against Peru this evening, Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus was shown a second yellow card for knocking one of Peru’s players down to the ground after leading with his elbow in an aerial challenge.

The star was enjoying a wonderful game for the Selecao but his night was cut short after his challenge, the young striker couldn’t believe the referee’s decision to send him off and the ace reacted angrily by punching the VAR stands on his way into the tunnel.

Video footage also showed the star in tears once he reached the tunnel, it looks as though the attacker was furious with the referee.

Take a look at the incident that got the star sent off below:

Jesus was furious when he headed to the tunnel:

Gabriel Jesús se fue caliente por la expulsión y ¡CASI TIRA EL VAR! pic.twitter.com/55K7nurxRg — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 7, 2019

The Manchester City star was in tears in the tunnel:

Gabriel Jesus is in tears and visibly distraught in the tunnel after being sent off for two soft yellow cards.#CopaAmerica #ManCity pic.twitter.com/FJ5Ilhiw58 — Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) July 7, 2019

The star was so distraught that as he headed to the tunnel he made a hand gesture that Brazilian understand to mean ‘we are being robbed’, fortunately for the ace the decision didn’t stop Brazil from lifting the trophy:

Gabriel Jesus doing this gesture. A bit hypocritical coming from a Brazilian if you ask me. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Gg6dlFthGi — Galu (@PSGalu) July 7, 2019

Jesus was the most influential player for Brazil tonight. The star crafted Everton’s opener for Brazil after some lovely skill, check it out here.

The forward also restored Brazil’s lead against the Peruvians right on the stroke of halftime after a tidy finish. Take a look here.

The youngster will undoubtedly be a national hero for his country after his sensational performance, it’s just a shame that the history books will remember the star for his red card.