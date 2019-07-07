Video: Rose Lavelle scores brilliant solo goal to hand USA commanding 2-0 lead vs Holland in World Cup final

USA star Rose Lavelle bagged a brilliant individual goal for her side this afternoon, as she gave them a 2-0 lead vs Holland in the Women’s World Cup final.

Having gone ahead through a Megan Rapinoe penalty around eight minutes earlier, Lavelle then gave her side a 2-0 lead, after she ran from the halfway line before firing home with her left foot.

It was a brilliant solo effort from the US ace, one that is worthy of wrapping up any final!

Seems like the World Cup will be heading to the USA once again following this…