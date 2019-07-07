Some fans have hailed Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino this evening after the forward’s brilliant defensive efforts led to Gabriel Jesus’ goal for Brazil vs Peru.

Brazil restored their lead in tonight’s Copa America final against Peru during the first-half’s stoppage time, Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus gave his country a 2-1 lead with a tidy finish.

Check out Jesus’ goal here.

Whilst Jesus will get all the credit for scoring an all-important goal for the Selecao, it’s worth highlighting that the star wouldn’t have the chance to put Tite’s side into the lead if it wasn’t for the tireless work of Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

The star was dispossessed in the final third but the forward did what many of today’s stars wouldn’t do – and chased down the ball, the 27-year-old made a lovely sliding tackle to win the ball back. The star’s crucial challenge spilled the ball out to Barcelona’s Arthur Melo who provided the assist for Jesus.

Firmino’s impressive work-rate should be hailed just as much as Jesus’ smart finish was.

Check out Firmino’s impressive defending below:

Firmino: work rate, tackling back, winning the ball. Arthur: nice skill, drive, plays the pass at the right time. Gabriel Jesus: coolly taken goal ?? 2-1 ?? #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/5meBAVugYA — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 7, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Firmino’s tireless efforts:

His defensive quality in that final third is second to none — Marzi (@SimpkinLfc) July 7, 2019

Why is Firmino underrated, you ask? Because he won’t get ANY credit for this goal Brazil just scored to go 2-1 up against Peru in the #CopaAmerica final. pic.twitter.com/Fn2ykYSeqD — frank (@sudokufishh) July 7, 2019

One of the best things to come out of this Copa América for Brazil is how well Firmino and Jesus have linked up. Everton's performances as well. — Dahír (@dboetan7i) July 7, 2019

Firmino recovering the ball yet again.?????? pic.twitter.com/m3gB9wFTmZ — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) July 7, 2019

Firmino setting up the Brazilian attack once again. It’s sad he continually gets compared to out and out strikers. Truly a unique player pic.twitter.com/jcNz8BzCbw — Josh Ricker (@joshrickerLFC) July 7, 2019

Brazil regain the lead immediately. Brilliant tackle by Firmino, lovely little run and pass by Arthur, and a calm finish from Jesus. This team is so talented. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) July 7, 2019

look at the way Firmino won the ball back. Superb recovery pic.twitter.com/clCHuG462d — Khairil Anuar (@KhairilAnuar) July 7, 2019

Unbelievable tackle by Firmino and a cool finish from Jesus. Honestly Firmino is so underrated and we’re so lucky to have a player like him at our club — ? (@Hamezz25) July 7, 2019

People don't know how good of a player Firmino is ffs easily the most underrated if you ask me — Gabe (@PogssSZN_) July 7, 2019

That’s exactly why Firmino is so underrated. Didn’t score or assist but the goal would not have happened without him. My striker ?? pic.twitter.com/m7B6HA0yWU — ¹? ??? (@NxbilFxkir) July 7, 2019

Firmino’s tireless work-rate and hard-working character are one of the major reasons why the Brazilian star is considered to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Ex-Borussia Monchengladbach star’s selfless nature have allowed Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to flourish in recent seasons, it’s refreshing to see such a high-profile player repeatedly putting himself aside to benefit his teammates.