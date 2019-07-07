Menu

‘Works his socks off’ and ‘underrated’ – These fans react to Roberto Firmino’s brilliant defending for Brazil that led to Gabriel Jesus’ goal in Copa America final

Some fans have hailed Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino this evening after the forward’s brilliant defensive efforts led to Gabriel Jesus’ goal for Brazil vs Peru.

Brazil restored their lead in tonight’s Copa America final against Peru during the first-half’s stoppage time, Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus gave his country a 2-1 lead with a tidy finish.

Check out Jesus’ goal here.

Whilst Jesus will get all the credit for scoring an all-important goal for the Selecao, it’s worth highlighting that the star wouldn’t have the chance to put Tite’s side into the lead if it wasn’t for the tireless work of Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

The star was dispossessed in the final third but the forward did what many of today’s stars wouldn’t do – and chased down the ball, the 27-year-old made a lovely sliding tackle to win the ball back. The star’s crucial challenge spilled the ball out to Barcelona’s Arthur Melo who provided the assist for Jesus.

Firmino’s impressive work-rate should be hailed just as much as Jesus’ smart finish was.

Check out Firmino’s impressive defending below:

Here’s some reaction to Firmino’s tireless efforts:

Firmino’s tireless work-rate and hard-working character are one of the major reasons why the Brazilian star is considered to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Ex-Borussia Monchengladbach star’s selfless nature have allowed Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to flourish in recent seasons, it’s refreshing to see such a high-profile player repeatedly putting himself aside to benefit his teammates.

