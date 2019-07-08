One of football’s toughest things to assess is how much is a player worth? It’s often easy to compare to a similar player to get an idea of what clubs should demand for their players.

Kieran Tierney is another player Arsenal have tried to target this season without any success so far. The Metro reported an opening bid of £15m was rejected by Celtic. This situation could be complicated by Aston Villa’s move for Tyrone Mings, with the Guardian reporting the move is due to go through and would be worth up to £26.5m.

This will go down very well in Glasgow as Celtic should be evaluating why Arsenal value their player at over £10m less than a player signed by a newly promoted club.

Tyrone Mings does have some English Premier League experience, however it was only 857 minutes worth and he didn’t impress enough to prevent Bournemouth loaning him out to a division below.

Kieran Tierney is four years younger, boasts Champions League and international experience and has experience playing for a team consistently battling for trophies.

Both players are fast however the main advantage Mings possesses is a 13cm height advantage.

Mings mainly relies on his pace and power whereas Tierney has proven technical ability and possesses a greater attacking threat.

Arsenal are struggling to sign any of their targets so far this summer, and this is yet another set back for them as Celtic can rightfully point at the Mings deal, and demand at least the same money for their player.