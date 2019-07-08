AC Milan transfer news: €20m offer touted for midfield ace, new signing drops hint €17m ex-teammate will follow

AC Milan will reportedly increase their offer for Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, while new signing Rade Krunic has seemingly dropped a big hint on Ismael Bennacer.

The Rossoneri are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last time out after they missed out on Champions League qualification.

New boss Marco Giampaolo was unveiled to the media on Monday, and the Italian tactician will undoubtedly look to stamp his mark on the squad this summer with new signings to fit his ideas and style of play.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Milan are set to raise their offer for Veretout to €20m, with Lucas Biglia taken out of the equation with a swap deal ruled out for the time being.

While the Frenchman has been a steady presence for the Viola, his technical quality and energy will certainly suit Giampaolo’s demands of his midfielders, and so it remains to be seen if Fiorentina can be convinced to sell.

Meanwhile, Krunic was officially unveiled as a Milan player on Monday, and as per the tweet below, it appears as though he has dropped a big hint that former Empoli teammate Bennacer will join him at San Siro next season.

? Krunic to Bennacer: ”I better not write it here, but you know about everything ????” ????? pic.twitter.com/WwtoXdvNvN — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) July 8, 2019

Replying to a comment the Algerian international left on his Instagram post, he wrote: “I better not write it here, but you know about everything”.

As per Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, Bennacer is expected to secure a €17m move to Milan after the Africa Cup of Nations, with a five-year contract said to be on the table.

Ismael Bennacer from Empoli to AC Milan. Done deal for €16M + €1M add ons. He's ready to sign a 5-years contract. Former Arsenal player. Here we go! ??? #transfers #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2019

Krunic, Veretout and Bennacer all seem to fit the mould of what Milan are looking for, and especially after Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci, Jose Mauri and Tiemoue Bakayoko all departed this summer, the midfield is in real need of reinforcements to add quality depth.

Time will tell if the other two deals can be completed, but with Giampaolo needing midfielders with technical ability, composure and vision on the ball as well as energy and tenacity off it to press high and quickly, the names being mentioned are all capable of playing those roles in the heart of the team.