Video: Alex Morgan twerks in the changing rooms after USA World Cup victory

Women's World Cup
USA star Alex Morgan enjoyed her country’s World Cup win over the Netherlands so much that she got down to some twerking in the changing rooms after the game.

The 30-year-old has been one of the stars of the women’s game for some time now, and was a key player for the USWNT in their victory this summer.

Watch the video above as she shows the best moves she has to offer off the pitch, with the Orlando Pride forward branded “dirty” by one of her team-mates filming.

USA beat Holland 2-0 in yesterday’s final thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

