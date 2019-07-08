This type of transfer is becoming increasingly common, signing a player who shows a bit of promise before immediately loaning them back to the club to continue their development. Arsenal are reportedly set to do this for Saint Etienne’s William Saliba.

According to TF1, Arsenal are set to sign the French centre-back for €30m before allowing him to spend next season on loan at the French club.

There are currently varying reports over Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, football.London reported they have £40m whereas Sky Sports suggested they could possibly stretch to £70m if it meant a move for Wilfried Zaha.

This transfer could come as worrying news for fans as the player has only played 16 league games since breaking through last year, additionally they won’t even have his services for next year.

The Metro have reported that Arsenal are interested in Zaha and Ryan Fraser but the Saliba deal would limit what they could offer for either of those players.

By all accounts the giant Frenchman, who stands at 193cm, looks set to have a bright future in the game, but you would have to question Arsenal’s judgement if the stories about their transfer budget are true.

The other possibility is Arsenal have chosen to sign cheaper players such as free agent Yacine Brahimi as reported by Talksport last week, which leaves them free to spend money elsewhere.