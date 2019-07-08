Arsenal have reportedly suffered yet another setback in this transfer window as one of their targets has offered his services to Italian giants Roma.

According to Football Italia, who cite claims made by tuttomercatoweb.com, Yacine Brahimi has approached Roma after they have shown interest in him over the past few years.

Football Italia picked up on a report by Corriere dello Sport a few days ago claiming that Roma would be interested in signing Brahimi should Stephan El-Shaarawy move on. The Daily Mail, via the AFP news wire, have reported this morning that the Italian international’s move to China has been confirmed, which leaves a space in the Roma squad.

Brahimi is available on a free after leaving Porto and Talksport claimed that Arsenal were in advanced talks to sign Brahimi earlier in the week.

Arsenal have also been linked with Ryan Fraser and Wilfried Zaha this summer, with The Metro reporting that Arsenal were ready to drop their interest in Zaha and move for Fraser.

Clearly Arsenal are looking to add a pacey wide player this summer considering the various players they have been linked to, however Gunners’ fans must be starting to panic as time goes past and no deals look imminent.

It’s not clear whether Arsenal don’t have the finances to sign these players, or if they are struggling to attract them, but Emery will be anxious to complete a signing soon.