Arsenal youngsters to get chance to impress next season as duo promoted to senior squad

Amid ongoing concerns over Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, it could seemingly lead to more opportunities to shine for the club’s youngsters.

The Gunners are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League, while also losing in the Europa League final to rivals Chelsea.

SEE MORE: Arsenal consider £14million transfer after difficult negotiations over another deal

That in turn means that they will be absent from the Champions League again this coming campaign, and so it has seemingly had an adverse affect on their transfer budget.

According to The Sun, Unai Emery is said to only have around £45m to spend this summer to improve his squad and so that could force them to consider alternative strategies, one of which is to bring through more youth team players.

That’s what appears to be the case for Joe Willock and Eddie Nketieh as it’s reported that they’ve been handed a change in shirt numbers and will be promoted to the first-team squad.

That presents them with a huge opportunity to now kick on and secure a key role in the squad moving forward, and time will tell if they can deliver consistently for Emery to ensure that the restricted transfer budget being touted isn’t so costly for them this summer.

Arsenal fans will have seen plenty of the pair in action already, and if there is to be a lack of top class signings incoming at the Emirates this summer, then the hope will be that players like Nketieh and Willock can take their games to the next level and offer solutions moving forward.