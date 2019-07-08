Aston Villa are reportedly set to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal that could rise up to £25 million.

Mings failed to find much game time for Bournemouth last season and the club loaned him to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year old was a regular at Aston Villa and went on to make 18 appearances for the club during the remainder of the season, scoring two goals. Mings started each of Aston Villa’s matches in the Championship playoffs as the Claret and Blue Army beat West Bromwich Albion and Derby County to seal a place in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Due to Mings’ performances, Aston Villa are keen to sign him permanently and according to Sky, it seems that the club will complete the signing of Mings later today. Sky report that Villa are willing to agree a fee that could rise to £25 million. The report from Sky also states that Mings will not have to undergo any medical at Aston Villa since he already spent a great deal of time at the club last season.

Dean Smith’s side have already completed the signings of Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Wesley, Kortney Hause and Matt Targett. Provided Aston Villa sign Mings, their expenditure in the summer transfer window will cross £50 million, according to The Guardian.