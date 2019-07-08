Barcelona could reportedly have a decision to make this summer as Everton are said to be preparing to launch a €35m bid for Malcom.

The 22-year-old only arrived at the Nou Camp last summer following his move from Bordeaux, but he struggled to cement his place in coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

In turn, he was limited to just 24 games last season, scoring just four goals, and often found himself left out of matchday squads by the Barca coach.

Injury troubles and lack of form didn’t help, but ultimately it could be argued that Malcom simply wasn’t given the opportunities to prove his worth to the Catalan giants.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian ace, he may not get the chance to do so in a second season with the reigning La Liga champions, as Calciomercato, via RMC Sport, report that Everton are ready to make a €35m offer to Barcelona to take him to England ahead of next season.

As noted by The Guardian last summer, it has been suggested that Barcelona splashed out an initial €41m on Malcom, and so it would appear as though they will have to face taking a loss on him if they are to axe him from the squad this summer.

Nevertheless, if he is set to struggle to impress Valverde again next season, then perhaps the best solution for all concerned is to let him move on to Everton if a bid is forthcoming, and instead use those funds to bolster the squad and bring in a player that will likely play a more important role for Valverde moving forward.