Barcelona, Man City face transfer scrap in bid to land €60m-rated defensive ace

Barcelona and Man City are reportedly trailing Bayern Munich in the battle to sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a bright start to last season with the Bianconeri, but a combination of fitness troubles and loss of form saw him tail off as the campaign continued.

SEE MORE: Video: Gabriel Jesus punches VAR stand and left in tears after red card for Brazil vs Peru in Copa America final

In turn, that appears to have been enough to leave him at risk of being sold this summer, with Calciomercato noting that Man City, Barcelona and Bayern all hold an interest in the Portuguese international.

However, it’s also added that the Bavarian giants currently lead that race, although it will take €60m to prise Cancelo away from Juventus, and so time will tell if any of the clubs mentioned above are willing to splash out and meet those demands.

Cancelo appears to be an ideal fit for the clubs in question, as his defensive qualities coupled with his energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to offer width in an attacking capacity would suit the style of play and system that the likes of Man City and Barcelona adopt.

In turn, it’s easy to see why there is interest in the talented defender, but ultimately with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Nelson Semedo and Kyle Walker already holding starting berths for the clubs paired with an interest, it remains to be seen if they’re willing to spend up to a possible €60m on Cancelo to add competition for places in that department.

It may need a compromise from Juve to lower their asking price, but time will tell if that’s something the reigning Serie A champions are willing to do as they may well be looking to use those funds to help Maurizio Sarri bolster his squad further ahead of his first season in charge.