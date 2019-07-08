Celtic have a key need at right-back and look like they will need to replace Olivier Ntcham in the coming weeks, but according to reports, they already have two players in mind to fill those gaps.

Mikael Lustig signed for Gent over the summer and the Sun reporting that Olivier Ntcham is doing everything he can to force an exit.

So it will come as welcome news to Celtic fans this morning that the Daily Record have reported this morning they are ready to spend on £2.5m-rated Romaine Sawyers and the £4m-rated Tommy Smith.

Romaine Sawyers is a creative midfielder who was a key member of Brentford’s squad last season playing in 42 games. He will turn 28 later in the year so would come in as an experienced replacement for Ntcham should he move on.

Tommy Smith is an attacking right back who was club captain for Huddersfield during their Premier League seasons. The Daily Record reported the two clubs were £1m apart in their valuations with Celtic wanting to pay £3m but Huddersfield holding out for £4m.

It shows a change in transfer philosophy from Celtic who have recently gone for younger players they can develop and sell on. These two players are 27 and in their prime years.

It may suggest Celtic are looking for players to come in and contribute immediately with Rangers now a legitimate title threat, they don’t want to have players who may take a year or two to fully develop.

Tommy Smith is the biggest priority at Celtic face going into the season with Anthony Ralston as the only recognised right-back in the squad.