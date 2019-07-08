The Bookies Favorite to Win the 19/20 Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has returned, albeit the Preliminary rounds so far.

We are now just seven weeks away from the Group Stage draw which takes place on the 29th of August.

Odds for the 2019/20 Champions League winner have been out for some time now, with Man City currently the favourites at 5/1 with BetVictor.

Top ten favourites to win the 19/20 Champions League:

Man City at 5/1 Barcelona at 13/2 Liverpool at 8/1 Real Madrid at 8/1 PSG at 10/1 Juventus at 10/1 Bayern Munich at 12/1 Atletico Madrid at 20/1 Tottenham at 25/1 Borussia Dortmund at 33/1

I am surprised to see Man City topping the list at 5/1, but maybe this is their year to finally crack the Champions League.

Somehow, they are yet to reach further than the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite their crazy spending, and ridiculously talented side led by Pep Guardiola.

However, Man City did manage the domestic treble last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

In doing so, they became the first English men’s team to complete a domestic treble! But, they did fall short in the Champions League, after losing to Spurs in the quarter-final.

In terms of strength in their squad, they should be capable of going deeper in the tournament. They have the squad depth, talent and one of the best managers in the world, that has previously won two Champions Leagues (as a manager) with Barcelona.

Back in May, Guardiola admitted that the club needs success in the Champions League “We have had a fantastic couple of seasons but to be considered the best I think you have to win the Champions League”

I have to agree with Pep, despite their obvious domestic success, I feel they need to experience Champions League glory to be considered the best, and maybe this is their year.