Chelsea could get contract boost from starlet with £100k+ a week deal touted

Chelsea could reportedly see Callum Hudson-Odoi pen a new long-term contract with the club to put an end to uncertainty over his future.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents at Stamford Bridge, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances for the senior side last season while also making his breakthrough for England.

Coupled with Eden Hazard leaving and Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer, the last thing that new boss Frank Lampard wants to see is top young players leaving the club in the more immediate future.

The Blues face that threat with Hudson-Odoi given he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, while Sky Sports note that Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with him.

However, there could now be a positive twist in the tale, as it’s claimed by BBC Sport that Hudson-Odoi is essentially buoyed by the arrival of Lampard and what he had to say about him, and that could in turn help persuade him to pen new terms at Chelsea.

It’s added that a five-year contract worth over £100,000-a-week is going to be potentially put forward by the club, and so time will tell whether that suits Hudson-Odoi and his demands to clear the path for a new long-term commitment to the Premier League giants.

With Hazard gone, coupled with Lampard’s impressive work with the youngsters at Derby County last season, it appears as though Chelsea will give their talented younger stars a chance to impress next season.

There was good news last week as Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a new deal of his own, as per the club’s site, and so that would suggest in itself that Lampard will look to the players that have come through the ranks at Chelsea and give them a key role next season.

Time will tell if Hudson-Odoi follows, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds more promising for Chelsea fans hoping that he stays now than it did prior to Lampard’s appointment.