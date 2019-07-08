Chelsea legend critical of Blues as they replace Maurizio Sarri with Frank Lampard

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has claimed it may have been a mistake for the Blues to change their manager this summer as Frank Lampard has come in for Maurizio Sarri.

Zola has just left Stamford Bridge as well, having worked for a year as Sarri’s assistant before the Italian tactician was snapped up by Juventus.

Sarri did great work at Napoli before landing himself the Chelsea job last summer, but it’s fair to say he didn’t seem to win everyone over in his single campaign in west London.

Club legend Lampard has now been brought in in his place, and looks a fairly risky appointment due to his lack of experience, having only had one season of management under his belt with Derby County last term.

Zola certainly seemed to question Chelsea’s decision in an interview with talkSPORT, as he expressed his disappointment that they didn’t give Sarri more time, as he could well have improved a great deal in his second season.

‘I think the best of Maurizio’s work comes not in the first year but more from the second year onwards,’ Zola said.

‘Looking at the way he works, it takes a little bit of time to put in place what he wants to do and also he is very demanding on the players.

‘But, after the players get used to it, they get better and better and the work becomes more effective.

‘It’s a pity, because I think it would have been good for the club if Maurizio stayed and it would have been good for Maurizio as well.’

Zola does not find the time to praise Lampard in his interview, suggesting his and Sarri’s departure really might have left a sour taste.