Chelsea new-boy Christian Pulisic was presented with the award for best young player at this summer’s Gold Cup tournament.

The 20-year-old stood out with some fine moments in the competition, though he could not ultimately help the USA to victory in their final clash against Mexico.

It’s clear to see Pulisic is not exactly over the moon about this consolation prize as he collects it in the image below…

Not much of a consolation, but Christian Pulisic is named Best Young Player of the #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/2f9AHEezCK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Pulisic is yet to play for Chelsea since signing for them in January, having then spent the remainder of last season on loan back at Borussia Dortmund.

However, this award suggests Blues fans will have plenty to look forward to when they finally see him in action at Stamford Bridge in 2019/20.