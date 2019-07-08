It must be a strange summer being an Arsenal fan, constantly hearing reports that players want to join them and they have money to spend, but nothing officially happening. Now latest reports claim another player is keen to make the move to Arsenal.

According to L’Equipe, RB Leipzig have a €15m move agreed for Christopher Nkunku, but the player is waiting to see if the interest from Arsenal will result in an official bid.

The France Under-21 international appeared in 29 games for PSG last season and impressed in central midfield, whilst also occasionally filling in in a variety of other roles out wide.

The Sun reported the interest from Arsenal in April after the player failed to agree a new deal with PSG in January.

The L’Equipe article goes on to state the Leipzig are keen to finalise the transfer soon and will move on to other targets if it’s not completed this weekend, so it sounds like Arsenal don’t have too long to get a bid together if they are interested in the player.

Arsenal currently have Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil but Nkunku represents a different option and could be a good signing for the Gunners if they decided to make a move.