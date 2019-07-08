Video: Hilarious moment as Dani Alves celebrates Brazil’s Copa America final win too early

Dani Alves was clearly desperate to get celebrations underway last night as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final.

The veteran right-back captained his country to glory, but got a bit confused towards the end as he thought the referee had blown his whistle for full time.

??Look at the reaction of Dani Alves when he thought the referee was about to blow the full-time whistle so he can celebrate Brazil winning the Copa America. This is quite brilliant ? pic.twitter.com/5uQzfEIcYz — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 8, 2019

As it happens, he was actually just blowing for something else as the game went on a little longer, so Alves had to get up off the ground mid-celebration.

A bit of an embarrassing moment, but the 36-year-old won’t care too much after picking up yet another major trophy in this remarkably glittering career of his.