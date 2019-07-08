Double boost for Tottenham as key duo pen new long-term contracts

Tottenham have delivered more good news to their fans after it was confirmed Ben Davies and Harry Winks have both signed new five-year deals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which they secured another top-four finish in the Premier League and enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League final.

SEE MORE: Good news for Tottenham as £61m transfer target keen on summer switch but still short of valuation

That should now give them the fresh impetus to continue to compete on and off the pitch, and as noted by BBC Sport that was reflected in their move to break the club’s transfer record with the €60m signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

While that was in itself a statement of intent moving forward, Pochettino is also solidifying what he already has at his disposal too with Davies and Winks signing five-year contracts to commit their long-term futures to Tottenham, as per BBC Sport.

With ambitions of competing on multiple fronts moving forward, Spurs will need a squad filled with quality and depth, and by keeping Davies and Winks at the club for the foreseeable future, it shores things up at left-back and in midfield.

Time will tell if further signings are made, but in terms of making the right moves to continue their progress to becoming a perennial challenger for trophies, Tottenham look to be moving in the right direction having also opened their new stadium last season.

Both Davies and Winks have played key roles in getting them into their current position, and they’ll hope having now secured their futures, they can continue to be important figures in taking Tottenham to the next level in the coming years.