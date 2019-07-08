Menu

(Photo) Eden Hazard starts Real Madrid training and loads of Chelsea fans think they’ve spotted the same thing as they mock Spanish giants

Eden Hazard has been pictured starting Real Madrid training after his summer transfer from Chelsea.

One can well imagine loads of Blues fans are still feeling bitter about losing their star player to the Spanish giants, but it seems they’ve found a coping mechanism.

Supposedly, according to a number of Chelsea supporters on Twitter, Hazard looks like he’s arrived for pre-season overweight in this picture…

We’re not sure we see it ourselves, but some Chelsea fans are enjoying this moment to mock their former player and his new club.

Hazard may well prove to be an unfit flop for Los Blancos, in which case Chelsea fans can have the last laugh.

For now, however, these comments seem desperate more than anything…

