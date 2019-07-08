(Photo) Eden Hazard starts Real Madrid training and loads of Chelsea fans think they’ve spotted the same thing as they mock Spanish giants

Eden Hazard has been pictured starting Real Madrid training after his summer transfer from Chelsea.

One can well imagine loads of Blues fans are still feeling bitter about losing their star player to the Spanish giants, but it seems they’ve found a coping mechanism.

Supposedly, according to a number of Chelsea supporters on Twitter, Hazard looks like he’s arrived for pre-season overweight in this picture…

New season, new club. Eden Hazard officially begins a new chapter in his life. ? via @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/jNCEXtfGci — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 8, 2019

We’re not sure we see it ourselves, but some Chelsea fans are enjoying this moment to mock their former player and his new club.

Hazard may well prove to be an unfit flop for Los Blancos, in which case Chelsea fans can have the last laugh.

For now, however, these comments seem desperate more than anything…

Bloody hell Eden has enjoyed his summer hasn't he? ? https://t.co/tACBnHqyT1 — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) July 8, 2019

?? I love that he got his dream move then still went fat Hazard during the summer, doesn’t take him long to strip it but still funny seeing some Madrid fans panic — Barry Armstrong (@barry_armstrong) July 8, 2019

Lol lol Chelsea really got a 100 mill for a fat hazard wow https://t.co/d2TnAj6J9Q — Brendon Bethelmie ?? (@Szayel24) July 8, 2019

Madrid fans looking at fat hazard like pic.twitter.com/Zc44y1bfQK — Danish (@Daniscfc) July 8, 2019

My goodness how fat is hazard — Gáz (@agaz996) July 8, 2019

That's Luke Shaw's stomach. ? — ? Mr Xperience! ? (@Xperience_Snr) July 8, 2019

Fatzard — VICTOR (@Victor_ighoo) July 8, 2019