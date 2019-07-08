Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hopes of selling one of their out-of-favour stars this summer, these European giants are still keen on the ace.

According to Sky Sports, Italian giants Inter Milan have revealed that they must “remain patient” in their pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, the report understands that the Belgian star is a prime target for newly-appointed Inter boss Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea boss tried to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge before he decided to join the Red Devils in the summer of 2017.

Inter were quizzed on Lukaku just hours after reports of a bid from the San Siro outfit surfaced, according to Football Italia via La Republica, United turned down Inter’s bid to swap misfits Radja Nainggolan or Mauro Icardi for Lukaku. It’s understood that the Old Trafford outfit aren’t keen on either star.

Here’s Marotta’s response to rumours of a move for Lukaku:

“The transfer market is a work in progress. We are working hard to get the best squad possible for the new season. We are ambitious and want the best team possible. We also must find ways to respect all financial perimeters too.

“We cannot rush things because that can lead to mistakes. We have clear ideas but we need to be patient. We have important goals and transfer targets in mind.”

Much like many of United’s signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations.

The star’s disappointing performances for the Red Devils in the first-half of last season saw the forward lose his place as the focal point of the Manchester outfit’s attack to England international Marcus Rashford, following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss last December.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan this summer but the San Siro outfit have so far struggled to meet United’s asking price for the star, the ace’s agent recently claimed that a move to Inter would be a “difficult dream”:

Romelu Lukaku's agent tells Sky Italy it's "a difficult dream" for Inter Milan to sign Lukaku. Manchester United willing to listen to offers but want £75m. Lukaku has returned early to United for preseason training — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 3, 2019

Fortunately for United and Lukaku – who has the chance to get his career back on track with a summer switch, the Serie A giants haven’t given up on their pursuit of the forward.