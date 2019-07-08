Deal agreed: Liverpool BEAT Barcelona & Prem rivals to record-breaking midfielder transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and others to the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year-old is already a Premier League record-holder, having become the youngest ever player to appear in the competition last season.

Clearly a huge talent, it’s little wonder he’s been linked with a host of top clubs, though the Telegraph claim Liverpool have seen off competition for his signature.

The piece mentions Real Madrid and Premier League clubs as having also pursued the teenager, while Barcelona were also linked with him in a recent report.

Liverpool have a good record of bringing top young players through, and of generally improving players who weren’t necessarily the biggest names before moving to Anfield.

It’s little wonder Elliott may well have felt joining LFC would be the best thing for the next stage of his career.