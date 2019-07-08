Menu

(Image) Wilfried Zaha pictured in Arsenal shirt but it’s just AFTV photoshopping getting fans excited

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Multiple Arsenal fans were given false hope this morning when they saw a picture of Wilfried Zaha wearing a Gunners shirt.

Crystal Palace forward Zaha is an Arsenal transfer target and the Emirates Stadium outfit have seen a £40million bid rejected this summer, according to The Times.

The Times reported last week that Arsenal were planning on lodging a second bid, so the 26-year-old could still yet end up in north London.

And he would be a popular signing too.

READ MORE: Arsenal star drops potential transfer hint as he removes club’s name from Instagram bio

AFTV took to Instagram on Monday morning and posted a photoshopped image of Zaha wearing Arsenal’s new kit. The image was uploaded along with the caption: ‘Want’.

The post caught multiple bleary-eyed Gooners off guard and one commented: “I woke up and thought this was real”.

Another joked: “Stop toying with my emotions”.

One reply read: “I thought that was real for a second”.

Zaha, 26, is Palace’s main man. He scored 10 goals and registered 11 assists (according to FPL scoring rules) last season.

View this post on Instagram

Want ?

A post shared by AFTV (@aftvmedia) on

More Stories Wilfried Zaha