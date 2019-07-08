One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer could be drawing to a close as this superstar’s agent has revealed that the ace has agreed personal terms with this side.

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has agreed personal terms with Italian giants Juventus, the star’s agent – Mino Raiola, revealed that “agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this.”

Despite the fact that the youngster has agreed terms with Maurizio Sarri’s side, the ‘Old Lady’ are yet to agree a fee with Ajax, it’s understood that De Ligt is willing to wait for the two clubs to reach an agreement and he will attend preseason training on Monday.

Goal report that European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in a move for the defender, but it looks like they have lost out on the signing of the summer to Juventus.

According to an interview with Dutch football expert Julien Laurens, ESPN have reported that Premier League giants Manchester United also have an agreement with Ajax to sign De Ligt.

The stumbling block in the deal is Ajax’s valuation of the star, as per De Telegraaf’s report, the Amsterdam outfit agreed with De Ligt last summer that they would accept a bid in the region of €45 to €50m for the star, however, the Dutch giants are now commanding a bigger fee for the defender following his sensational season.

De Ligt should be commended for his decision to return to preseason training and wait for the situation to be resolved; many of today’s biggest stars tend to force through transfer moves whenever their wishes aren’t met.

De Ligt clearly has too much respect and love for his boyhood club to act so dishonourably.

De Ligt is unlike any other highly-rated prospect in recent years, as well as turning in tremendous performances in Europe the star has showcased his phenomenal leadership abilities on the biggest stages for both Ajax and the Netherlands – despite being just 19 years old.

It’s clear to see the that the centre-back is a natural-born leader and he would be a major coup for any of the European giants that are chasing his signature.

The youngster has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the world and the star has the potential to go down in the history books as one of the greatest defenders ever.

Given that De Ligt is just 19 years old, the Dutchman could lead the backline for Juventus or any other European giants for the next decade.