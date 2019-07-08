Menu

(Photo) Atletico Madrid drop major transfer hint as new signing poses with shirt and squad number

Atletico Madrid
Joao Felix is being presented with his Atletico Madrid kit today and has been given the number 7 shirt normally worn by Antoine Griezmann.

The Griezmann transfer saga is dragging on this summer, despite it long seeming like it would be a given that he’d be on his way out of the club.

AS now claim that Barcelona will announce the signing of the France international by July 10th, and it does seem like Atletico are planning for life without him.

Felix should be a fine replacement for Griezmann, having shone as one of Europe’s biggest prospects last season.

Atletico fans will hope he can do justice to the number 7 shirt after Griezmann’s memorable time with the club wearing that shirt.

