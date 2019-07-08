Lionel Messi blasted by Brazil coach after sparking Copa America controversy

Brazil coach Tite hasn’t been left impressed with Lionel Messi’s comments over the past week after his Copa America disappointment.

Argentina suffered defeat in the semi-finals at the hands of hosts Brazil, while their talisman received a red card in the third-place playoff game against Chile.

As noted by Sky Sports, Messi was highly critical of the officiating at the tournament in that final game in particular, and has potentially risked facing further disciplinary action by suggesting that his dismissal was pre-meditated by the governing bodies after his prior criticism.

“We don’t need to be part of the corruption that we’ve suffered at this tournament,” he is quoted as saying. “Medel is always right at the limit. With a yellow that would have been the end of it for both of us, but well, maybe what I said recently had an impact.

“Maybe this was ordered and I ended up suffering because of what I said.”

After seeing his side go on to win the tournament with a 3-1 win over Peru in the final, Tite shared his thoughts on Messi’s comments, and believes that they were out of place and has criticised the 32-year-old for seemingly not being more respectful when his side loses.

“He has to have more respect and needs to accept when he loses,” he said, as per Sky Sports, who add that the Brazil coach insisted that the Barcelona and Argentina icon needs to be “more careful” with what he says.

It’s difficult to disagree with that in truth, as while emotions were undoubtedly running high, Messi’s comments didn’t reflect well on himself especially after a defeat, and he arguably should have been more graceful instead of pointing the blame towards the referees.

On the other hand, the decision to send Messi off against Chile seemed to be very harsh, and so he did have an argument after such a disappointing end to his tournament, but perhaps could have communicated that frustration in a more productive way.