Liverpool target wants key assurance from Klopp before accepting transfer

Liverpool could be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Marco Asensio as Real Madrid show a strong interest in Reds forward Sadio Mane this summer.

However, according to Diario Gol, it remains to be seen if Asensio would definitely accept his part in making this exchange work as he’d want assurances from Jurgen Klopp.

The Spain international’s form dipped last season as he fell out of favour at the Bernabeu, and Diario Gol claim he would want a vow from Klopp to make him a key part of his first XI.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool could guarantee that, though the report also states that Klopp has long dreamed of signing the player, while ESPN linked him with them in recent times as well.

Whether or not Asensio would be deemed acceptable enough as a replacement for an in-form star like Mane, however, remains to be seen.

The Senegal international was a huge part of LFC’s success last season and the club will surely feel they’re in a strong position to keep hold of him.

The Merseyside giants have had their stars raided in the past, but are now European Champions and likely to be serious Premier League title contenders again in 2019/20.