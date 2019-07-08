Champions League giants ready to pay £116million for transfer of Liverpool star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as £116million to seal the transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer.

The Senegal international, however, is not a player Liverpool want to sell, with the Reds likely to ask for more like £143m for him, according to Diario Gol.

Mane could be a superb signing for Real Madrid, having shone in the Premier League and contributed heavily to LFC’s Champions League triumph last season.

Still, given that Liverpool are in a strong shape right now it’s unsurprising to see that they’re under no pressure to sell one of their best players, according to Diario Gol.

The report goes on to suggest that Real could try a swap deal for Mane instead, with Marco Asensio touted as the player who could be used as bait.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would accept that, though Asensio is undeniably a promising young talent who could fit in well at Anfield.

The Spain international’s career has gone a little downhill in recent times, but he has the raw ability to revive his career at the right club and with the right manager.

At this point, though, one would imagine Liverpool would not see him as an upgrade on Mane, and Reds fans will hope their days of selling big names to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are over.