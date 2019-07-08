Liverpool star an option for Barcelona if Neymar transfer pursuit fails

Barcelona could reportedly turn their attention towards signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah if the Neymar transfer doesn’t work out.
The Brazil international’s links with a return to Barcelona this summer are mentioned by Diario Gol, but they also state the Catalan giants are making plans in case the move from Paris Saint-Germain proves too complicated.
According to the report, Salah is Barca’s Plan B, with the Egypt international undoubtedly another of the best attacking players in the world right now after a tremendously successful two years at Anfield.
Liverpool will surely do all they can to keep hold of the 27-year-old after his 71 goals in two seasons with the club have turned the Reds into a genuine force in the Premier League and Champions League.
Still, Diario Gol suggest that Salah himself might be keen on moving to Barcelona, as it would be a dream for him to play alongside Lionel Messi.
This would be a big blow for LFC, but there’s surely every chance they can persuade Salah that his best chance of more success lies with Jurgen Klopp’s side.