Talks in 48 hours: Man United set to put finishing touches on potential £53m transfer with key meeting on Wednesday

Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is reportedly confident he’ll get his transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Various reports point towards things moving along for the Portugal international to move to Old Trafford after some world class performances last season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Fernandes’ agent is due in Manchester on Wednesday night for key talks to try and finalise a deal.

The Mirror also translate a report from Portuguese source Correio da Manha stating that Fernandes himself is keen on the move and thinks it will happen.

One issue remaining is the 24-year-old’s transfer fee, but the Mirror claim a compromise could be struck between the two clubs at around £53million.

That could end up being a bargain for a player who contributed 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield last season.

With the Times among the sources linking Paul Pogba with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, Fernandes could end up being an ideal replacement.