Manchester United ace expected to finalise loan transfer after being left out of pre-season tour squad

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly expected to complete his loan move to Sheffield United in this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old shone on loan at the club last season and should now get another chance to impress there, this time at Premier League level after playing a part in their promotion from the Championship.

Henderson has just been left out of Man Utd’s pre-season tour squad, with Sergio Romero and Lee Grant in ahead of him as backups behind David de Gea.

And according to the Sun, this now looks likely to mean he closes in on his loan return to Sheffield for the season ahead.

The report adds that Henderson may be keen to sort out a new long-term contract for himself at Old Trafford before his temporary move away, so that could be what’s held things up so far.

United fans will hope there is a way in to the first-team for the young shot-stopper in the near future, with De Gea’s form taking a real tumble towards the end of last season and with the Red Devils having a proud history of using youngsters from their academy.