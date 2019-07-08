Manchester United players have doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he repeats key David Moyes error

Manchester United players are reportedly unconvinced by the methods of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he shows signs of a similar approach to that of David Moyes.

The Scot was a notable failure in his brief time in charge of Man Utd in 2013/14, looking well out of his depth after being chosen as the surprise successor to Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer has attracted similar criticisms for focusing so much on fitness, with players unimpressed by how much running and how little tactical work they’ve done in training in pre-season.

The report even suggests these issues have alarmed United players for some time, even when the Norwegian tactician made that fast start to life at Old Trafford as interim boss.

ESPN have described some players as feeling Solskjaer’s approach is ‘too British’, which seems consistent with the way the former Molde manager conducts himself in interviews as well.

Clearly keen to replicate the success of the Ferguson era, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer truly has what it takes to make those methods work in an era when so many elite managers are now in the Premier League and as many as six teams start the season looking like contenders for big trophies.